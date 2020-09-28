LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Ludlow Central Dispatch received several phone calls concerning a car accident that involved an injured pedestrian at the intersection of Cady Street and West Street on Sunday, police said.
Police arrived at the scene and learned the motorist fled the accident, police said. The suspect car was described as a gray pick-up truck last seen heading south on West Street toward the intersection with West Avenue, police said.
Soon after the first accident, dispatch then received several more calls reporting a three-car accident with injuries at the West Street and West Avenue intersection, police said.
The suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Andrew J. Milne of Stafford Springs, Connecticut, had fled on foot after this accident leaving his Chevy Silverado running at the scene, police said.
The truck was in the opposite northbound lane and had struck two other vehicles in the intersection, police said.
One of the other accident victims was also injured, police said.
Responding officers secured both accident locations while other officers began looking for Milne who was last seen running towards the West Street bridge leading into Indian Orchard.
Witnesses at the second accident reported Milne was a white, male operator who “jumped out of his car and ran towards Springfield,” police said.
Soon after, police found Milne swimming in the Chicopee River toward Springfield, police said. He swam to Indian Orchard and narrowly avoided capture and arrest, police said.
But through witnesses, his truck, and personal items left behind at the accident scene, police were able to identify him.
Milne later turned himself in at the Ludlow Police Station, and he was taken into custody and booked, police said.
Milne was arraigned Tuesday, September 22 at Palmer District Court and charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, three counts of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, reckless driving, failure to stop at a red light, failure to stop or yield at a stop sign, resisting arrest, speeding, and a marked lanes violation.
The injured adult female pedestrian from the first accident was transported to the emergency department at Baystate Medical Center for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. No one else involved was transported to the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.