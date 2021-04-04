LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Connecticut man was arrested and charged for stealing a motor vehicle in Ludlow.
The Ludlow Police Department arrested and charged a Connecticut man on Saturday for stealing a motor vehicle.
On Saturday around 4 p.m., the Ludlow Police Department received a report for a stolen motor vehicle. The owners were tracking the stolen vehicle on their phone, and dispatchers were able to gather location updates.
Ludlow Police responded to the Pride Gas Station on Center Street. Officers located the stolen vehicle where a male subject was pumping gas into it.
Officers arrested Yves Sorokobi, 50, of Manchester Connecticut.
Sorokobi had taken the motor vehicle from in front of a business in town and left behind an unregistered vehicle with license plates that were registered to a different vehicle in the parking lot of the same business.
He was arrested and booked at the Ludlow Police Station. He is being held on $10,040 bail at the Hampden County House of Corrections and will be arraigned in Palmer District Court on Monday.
Sorokobi is charged with Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Unregistered Motor Vehicle, and Number Plate Violation.
