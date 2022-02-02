NEW HAVEN, CT (WGGB/WSHM) – A Connecticut man is behind bars Wednesday night for allegedly threatening, harassing and intimidating a Massachusetts woman through social media and email.
31-year-old Marshall Nicholas Fain of New Haven was charged with one count of cyberstalking and one count of transmitting threats through interstate commerce.
Police said that Fain was in a relationship with the victim.
After they broke up, he sent her multiple private messages through email and social media threatening to kill her and members of her family.
If convicted, Fain could face up to 5 years in prison and a fine of half a million dollars.
