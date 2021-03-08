(WGGB/WSHM) -- We have a follow-up in the search for an 11-year-old Chicopee boy.
A family member told Western Mass News that Connecticut police are working to get sonar boats out on the Connecticut River to search for Aiden Blanchard.
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHN) -- A large group of fire and police crews were out in force Wednesday looking for 11-year-old Aiden Blanchard, who we…
Police said there will also be a canine team searching alongside the river on Wednesday and Friday this week.
The family is asking the public to stand down on the organized kayak search as they do not want to interfere with police boats. That search was originally planned for Wednesday.
