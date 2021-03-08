P CHICOPEE SEARCH

(Photo courtesy of Aiden Blanchard's mother)

(WGGB/WSHM) -- We have a follow-up in the search for an 11-year-old Chicopee boy.

A family member told Western Mass News that Connecticut police are working to get sonar boats out on the Connecticut River to search for Aiden Blanchard.

Police said there will also be a canine team searching alongside the river on Wednesday and Friday this week.

The family is asking the public to stand down on the organized kayak search as they do not want to interfere with police boats.  That search was originally planned for Wednesday.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.