SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There’s new information coming out of our neighboring state of Connecticut, where a resident has died after contracting one of the newer variants of COVID-19.
The news comes as the variants continue to spread around the country and in Massachusetts.
The Connecticut resident died of the United Kingdom variant, which researchers said is more easily spread.
“It’s overwhelming and it’s devastating,” said Sophia Laudano of Springfield.
Laudano has been dealing with the pandemic for the past year. She was shocked to learn that over the border in Connecticut, a person died of the United Kingdom variant of COVID-19.
“That’s saddening because like maybe they didn’t understand what was happening,” Laudano noted.
Connecticut health officials are not confirming the town where the person lived, but they did report cases of the U.K. variant throughout western, central, and southern Connecticut.
According to the CDC, there are at least 57 cases of that U.K. variant in Massachusetts. There are no cases of the Brazilian variant and only four cases reported so far of the South African variant.
“The rate at which people can get infected is much higher,” said Clinton Mathias, professor of immunology at Western New England University.
Mathias told Western Mass News that the U.K. variant, while more transmissible, is largely covered by the vaccines.
As for the others, Mathias explained, “The South African mutation is known to be more severe…The Brazilian mutation has been known to infect people who have already been infected prior.”
Mathias said the ever-evolving nature of viruses means booster shots could be in order further down the road.
“Just because you got vaccinated, this isn’t the time to let your guard down. You want to still keep taking those precautions, if not for yourself, at least for the sake of everybody else who’s not been vaccinated,” Mathias added.
Connecticut health officials explained the urgency to the public tonight and said in a statement: “Last week's death is another tragic reminder that COVID-19 is a virus that we still cannot take lightly. We all still need to wear masks, socially distance, practice good hand hygiene, get tested if sick and isolate at least until the test results come back.”
Connecticut also announced they have a new case of the South African variant. They said that person reported traveling to Massachusetts.
