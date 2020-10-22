WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Connecticut man was arrested in Wilbraham on Tuesday for failing to register as a sex offender.
According to Wilbraham police, an alert citizen called police at around 6 p.m. and reported seeing a suspicious vehicle in the Raymond Drive neighborhood.
The caller said a lone white man was in the vehicle and that he appeared to be watching young children play.
Officers responded and eventually located the vehicle off the road on Main Street.
Upon further investigation with Connecticut authorities, 46-year-old Christopher Berham of Somers was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender, level 2 or 3.
