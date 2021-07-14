SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Connecticut woman is facing time behind bars after pleading guilty to robbing a senior citizen in Springfield.

The Hampden District Attorney's office said that 25-year-old Nazhia Carter of Middletown, CT followed an 87-year-old woman as she walked home from MGM Springfield just before 11 p.m. on July 31, 2020.

Surveillance footage reportedly shows Carter waiting for a moment to forcibly take the victim’s purse off of her shoulder, knocking her to the ground in the process.

Nazhia Carter Photo provided by Hampden D.A.'s office

“Acts of preying on vulnerable individuals are particularly heinous. Fortunately, my office’s Elder and Persons with Disabilities Protection Unit and Springfield Police Detective Edward Cass were able to vigorously investigate and prosecute the person responsible for this terrible crime. I would like to commend Assistant District Attorney Nina Vivenzio for her skillful prosecution of the case, which led to a just verdict," Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said in a statement.

A judge sentenced Carter to three to five years in prison.