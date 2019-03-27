SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The push is to reduce trash that's making its way into rivers and streams in western Mass.
Conservation groups are getting ready to meet face-to-face with lawmakers tomorrow.
"The big message is," Angela Chaffee of the Connecticut River Conservancy tells us. "Don't be a slob, [and] don't litter, because, as much as we care about our rivers, this isn't a job we want to be doing."
22,000 beverage containers, 1,500 styrofoam cups, thousands of plastic shopping bags, and hundreds of tires, all of these removed from the Connecticut River and its surrounding waterways last year.
"It really is amazing," continued Chaffee. "What our volunteers pull out of the river every year."
It's why, on Thursday, Angela Chaffee and the rest of the Connecticut River Conservancy Group will meet with lawmakers to lobby on Rivers Day in Boston, advocating for legislation that would limit pollutants she and other volunteers frequently see.
"Plastics, bottles, beverage containers, and tires," says Chaffee. "They're always our number one and two items that get pulled out."
Bill S462 would make it illegal for stores to give out plastic bags, though customers could purchase them for ten cents each.
Bill S439 requires all retail establishments, by 2021, to provide food servicewear that is biodegradable.
Furthermore, Bill S1205 would outlaw all polystyrene products.
Andrea Donlon, a river steward with the CRC, tells Western Mass News all of this would address the problem at its source.
"It's better if," Donlon tells us. "We don't create the plastic waste in the beginning. Let's rethink how we package food, [and] how we use bottles. It's too bad we have to come out every year and find this much trash. We'd like to get out of the trash clean-up business."
Beyond lobbying on Rivers Day, there are other ways that you can take part in maintaining our water ways.
