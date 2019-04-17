Construction at Union Station slated to begin Monday.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Rail riders can expect delays both on the platform and out on the road ways this upcoming week.
MassDOT is slated to begin working on installing a precast, concrete platform at Platform C at Union Station in Springfield.
Road closures will go into place beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22 and ending at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27.
Due to, what is being described as, crane placement, Lyman Street will be closed to through traffic between Kaynor and Dwight Streets.
Kaynor Street will be open to southbound traffic only during that time frame.
Lyman Street will be open from Main Street to Kaynor Street, and drivers will have full access to parking lots and spots.
Pedestrians walking to Union Station will be re-directed on sidewalks and crosswalks to the entrance on Lyman Street.
These detours will also take place during the following overnight hours:
- Monday, April 22 at 3:00 p.m. until Tuesday, April 23 at 7:00 a.m.
- 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. from Tuesday, April 23 through Thursday, April 25.
- 11:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. from Friday, April 26 through Saturday, April 27.
During the overnight closure period, Lyman Street will be closed from Dwight to Chestnut Streets, however.
It will be open to local traffic & Dwight Street will remain also during the overnight period.
Residents in the area can expect to hear loud construction noises during this time period.
