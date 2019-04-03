AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The ongoing Morgan-Sullivan Bridge construction project stretches from West Springfield into Agawam, and, with Six Flags opening for the season this weekend, we wondered how traffic might be affected.
We spoke with the Mayor of Agawam to see if he has any traffic concerns.
"I don't have any major concerns," stated Agawam Mayor William Sapelli.
With construction underway on the Morgan Sullivan Bridge, Mayor Sapelli says he expects extra traffic will not be an issue this weekend, as Six Flags New England kicks off their opening weekend.
"Much of that traffic comes down Route 159 from Connecticut, or," continued Mayor Sapelli. "Comes down 157, and now that they know this bridge is under construction, they will make sure to use that route, because it is at the southern end of town."
The Morgan-Sullivan Bridge, which stretches from West Springfield to Agawam, has been under construction since December.
Mayor Sapelli tells Western Mass News that people who are coming into the area should be aware of the delays.
"Right now," stated Mayor Sapelli. "As of late January, they closed down half of the bridge, and what they are going to be doing is deconstructing half of it and building that back up from the ground up, and, when that is done, which is going to take about a year, then they will open that side and close the side that is open now and rebuild that whole side."
Western Mass News also reached out to Six Flags New England about the traffic concerns, issuing a statement that reads:
"Six Flags New England is beyond thrilled to open to the public this Saturday for two consecutive weeks for both Connecticut and Massachusetts Spring Break. At this time we foresee no traffic backups or issues due to this particular construction project."
Some people who live in the area say they are nervous about traffic.
"With all the traffic that Six Flags brings," Agawam resident Tom Dirico tells us. "I am sure it is going to have some impact that's for sure."
So what is the best possible route for people heading to Six Flags?
If you're traveling from I-91, either take Exit 3 to Agawam or Exit 47 in Enfield, Connecticut and follow the signs to Agawam.
According to Mayor Sapelli, the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge won't be complete until December 2021 or early 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.