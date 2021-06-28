LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Longmeadow Police Department is informing the public about a construction project that is expected to cause significant traffic delays.
Starting Monday morning, the Converse Street and Laurel Street intersection will be closed. Police say northbound and southbound travel on Laurel Street will be open while travel westbound and eastbound on Converse Street will be closed.
The construction project is estimated to take place during the following weeks between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.:
- June 28, 2021-July 2, 2021
- July 12, 2021- July 16, 2021
Drivers are being asked to seek an alternate route if possible.
