WMN Traffic Alert generic FS NEW LOOK 060921

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Longmeadow Police Department is informing the public about a construction project that is expected to cause significant traffic delays.

Starting Monday morning, the Converse Street and Laurel Street intersection will be closed. Police say northbound and southbound travel on Laurel Street will be open while travel westbound and eastbound on Converse Street will be closed.

The construction project is estimated to take place during the following weeks between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.:

  • June 28, 2021-July 2, 2021
  • July 12, 2021- July 16, 2021

Drivers are being asked to seek an alternate route if possible.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.