WEST SPRINGFIELD/AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Road work will resume on the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge on Monday morning.
MassDOT's contractor will close the left turn lane from 9:00 a.m. Monday, November 9th, through 6:00 a.m. Saturday, November 14th.
The closure is necessary to prepare for a bridge deck concrete pour.
One lane will remain open in each direction.
MassDOT will also close the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge to vehicles from 6:00 a.m on Saturday, November 14th, through 6:00 a.m. Monday, November 16th for similar operations.
The sidewalk will remain open for pedestrians during the bridge closure and police detail will be on site to help with escorting.
Signed detours will also be in place for vehicles.
The Morgan-Sullivan Bridge connects West Springfield and Agawam via Route 147 and is in the process of being replaced.
Construction began in January of 2019 and is expected to be completed by the spring of 2022.
