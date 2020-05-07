BOSTON (AP) - More than 14,000 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been contacted by Massachusetts' contact tracing program since it launched last month, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday.
Each individual with COVID-19 is listing about two individuals they have been in contact with in the past two weeks.
That number is less that anticipated in part because of the state’s ongoing efforts to encourage social distancing, Baker said at a press conference Thursday.
Those who test positive will be asked about others they have been in contact within the past two weeks.
Members of the team then try to reach out those contacts to let them know they might have been exposed to the coronavirus.
