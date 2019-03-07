SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One local union is speaking out after Stop and Shop employees have been working without a contract and they’re threatening action if it’s not resolved soon.
They said they’re upset about pay and benefits.
These contracts are renewed every three years, but Local 1459 told us me this time around, it’s coming with little to no agreement.
Dean Ethier is the secretary-treasurer with the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1459 union. He told Western Mass News that since February 23, Stop and Shop employees have been working without a contract.
“A contract is security for our members. They’ve worked hard, they made this company number one in the region and they deserve to have a fair contract,” Ethier said.
Ethier noted their union joins four others in the region that are calling for its members to vote on whether or not to strike at any time during the current negotiation process.
“We’re asking that they fund a pension, that they continue with the health and welfare and they offer decent wage increases…at this point, the company is offering none of the above,” Ethier explained.
Ethier said that it’s not just the employees that are being affected.
“The customers are feeling the pinch with longer lines and it’s frustrating for the customers as well as the workers,” Ethier noted.
In a statement to Western Mass News, Stop and Shop said: “We are proud of our relationship with associates and optimistic that we will be able to reach new agreements. We are continuing to negotiate in good faith and have additional bargaining sessions scheduled for this week and next.”
In the meantime, Ethier said his message to Stop and Shop is simple.
“Bring something back to the table that we can bring back to our members and they can accept, it’s really that simple,” Ethier said.
The Local 1459 members will be voting on a ratification vote Sunday at 10 a.m. in Chicopee.
