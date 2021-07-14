SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A major move forward was announced Wednesday in downtown Springfield on the long-awaited project to renovate historic Court Square, which will include new apartments in the city.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Congressman Richard Neal, and other local leaders met today to announce the general contractor for the building project at 31 Elm Street.

Fontaine Bros, a local company that was also involved in the construction of MGM Springfield and the MassMutual Center, will head the project.

Local business leader Peter Picknelly, Jr. said it’s been a long undertaking, but one that will revitalize downtown Springfield.

“My family has been working on this project for almost 30 years. It’s a bear of a project and it took a whole team effort to get where it is today. This building will be accomplished,” Picknelly explained.

The construction includes plans for housing, as well as retail spaces and fine dining on the first floor.

We're told construction is expected to begin towards the end of this year with the project slated to be completed in two years.