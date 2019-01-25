SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield homeowner had a big surprise Friday as she was the winner of $18,000 in home improvement costs free of charge.
It was all thanks to a local contracting company helping out the community.
It was a very exciting day for Laura Fuentes as she came home from work to see all of the commotion. Her home on El Paso Street in Springfield needed some work done to it after roof problems and leaking.
Each year, Yankee Home Improvement ran a contest to win an $18,000 home makeover.
Fuentes was the lucky winner this year and the company said she will now get a new roof, coming as a total shock to Fuentes.
"I'm super excited and I think the news crew coming made it real because I'd still be like this isn't really happening. I'm overjoyed. There's no words to express," Fuentes noted.
Fuentes said that she just signed up for the possibility to win. She didn't actually believe that she would.
This is the second time that Yankee Home Improvement has done this.
