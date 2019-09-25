WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Volunteers are stepping forward after an elderly couple in ware says a contractor took thousands of dollars and never finished the job.
After our story first aired in September, several other contractors stepped forward to volunteer and now the couple's home is nearly repaired.
The last shingles are going on the roof of Anita and Ernie Lambert's home in Ware.
A happy day considering today, is Ernie's 80th birthday and he just found out that after months of treatment he is cancer-free.
You may remember last month when Western Mass News first came to the Lamberts and found Ernie on the roof, trying to make repairs himself.
The couple told Western Mass News they gave contractor Mike Lyons $4,000 upfront for a new roof and to fix a bathroom.
That was in May.
The Lamberts said the check was cashed, some framing went up, then they said Lyons vanished.
Since our story first aired, the Lamberts said Lyons did show up and gave them $2,000 back and also left behind materials worth about 2 grand.
And after seeing their story on Western Mass News, several local contractors stepped up to volunteer to get this job done.
Dan Carney with D.P. Carney Construction in Springfield gathered a group of other licensed contractors, Tony Wesolowski of A.F.W. and family tree and home roofing to help.
"This burden is off his back, he's a smiling man. He's a different man then when I first met him. Why did I help? You gotta, you have to help, that's what its all about," Carney said.
As for Mike Lyons, you may recall his name.
For more than a year, Western Mass News followed the case of Rich and Helene Kagan of Springfield.
They said they gave Lyons a check for $12,400 to re-side their sixteen acres home and build a garage.
The work was started but, they said, Lyons vanished.
It turns out, the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation told us they revoked Lyons' license in 2009 for similar issues.
The Kagans case went all the way to Hampden County District Court where, in February, a judge ordered Lyons to pay more than $9,000 in restitution.
As for the Lamberts, they are just thankful so many have stepped in to help.
"I needed all these people and they did show up. God love them. They are nice people. There are good people out there," Anita Lambert said.
Other contractors have also stepped forward to repair inside walls and floors damaged from a leaking roof that sat unfinished over the summer and to fix a sinking bathroom.
Also, Carney advises homeowners to walk away, if a contractor asks for money upfront.
