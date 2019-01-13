CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday night on Montgomery Street.
Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department tells us that no one was injured in the robbery, which happened around 9 p.m.
The employee we spoke with says, even though she wasn't hurt, she is still shaken and concerned for her safety, given the convenience store's location.
"Off the beaten path area, and," Stop and Run employee Selena Rodriguez tells us. "When I'm taking out the trash, there's a lot of dark space when I'm going towards the dumpster so that's scary for me."
Rodriguez says the robbery Saturday night was like her worst nightmare come to life.
"It definitely brings my worries to reality, because," continued Rodriguez. "I've been working here for almost a year, and nothing has happened to me."
Rodriguez tells Western Mass News she knew she was in danger the minute the reported robber entered the remote Montgomery Street store.
"He came in very hostile," stated Rodriguez. "Coming up to the counter asking me to give him all the money."
She says the robber wasn't afraid to display his weapon, a black handgun, and threaten her with it.
"He was holding it in his hand, and," says Rodriguez. "Holding it right in front of my face. The money is not worth my life or anyone else's life in the store so that's exactly what I did."
After that, Rodriguez said the robber fled on foot.
"It all happened so fast," Rodriguez tells us. "It was pretty scary to think he was holding a weapon towards my head."
Rodriguez said Chicopee Police looked through the security footage.
Western Mass News spoke with Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk earlier Sunday, and stated that they are investigating the robbery.
"It was really scary at the moment, but," says Rodriguez. "I just remembered to do what I'm told when I was going through training, and that just definitely made the situation go by faster. It makes me remember that I have to keep caution when I'm working here late at night."
Again, Chicopee Police detectives are investigating the case.
If you have any information on the incident or saw anything happen around the store Saturday night, you are urged to contact the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1700.
