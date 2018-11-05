NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A string of armed robberies at convenience stores across western Massachusetts recently have store clerks on-edge with the suspects still on the loose.
A Shell gas station on Grove Street in Chicopee was one of the first stores to be robbed.
We spoke with the clerk earlier today and the first thing she asked us was "Have they been caught?" and it's a concern among many of the clerks we spoke with today.
In surveillance video obtained by Western Mass News from the armed robbery at a Chicopee Shell gas station on October 26, you see as one of the suspects uses a weapon to demand cash from the store clerk.
It's just one of several armed robberies to happen recently in western Massachusetts.
To date, there have been a total of six in the past 12 days.
In addition to the one in Chicopee and there were two in Holyoke - one at the Dwight Street Dairy Market and the other at the Dairy Mart on Maple Street.
Then, this past Friday, there was an armed robbery at a convenience store on Westfield Street in West Springfield and one at Sam's Food Store on Pine Street in Northampton.
Hasan Sofaji said his colleague was the only worker inside the store at the time.
"One person would stand outside and watch the outside and this other person would threaten her and have her empty the register, so that's what she did. She couldn't do anything else," Sofaji said.
Sofaji told Western Mass News that it's frustrating that these robberies continue to happen.
"These people, they just want to make money somehow, and they choose the wrong way to do it," Sofaji added.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that investigators believe the suspects shown in this picture of a robbery at the Dwight Street Dariy Market in Holyoke are also connected to the one to happen at the Shell gas station in Chicopee.
Sofaji just hopes that the suspects think twice about their actions.
"Just sit down and think to yourself that this is actually wrong what I'm doing, I'm harming others," Sofaji noted.
If you recognize any of the suspects in those pictures, you should contact police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.