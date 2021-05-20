LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Longmeadow Fire Department is investigating a basement fire that happened early Thursday morning.
According to Longmeadow Fire Officials, the second alarm fire broke out at a house on Converse Street just after 1:30 a.m. The fire was contained to the basement of the home which sustained smoke and water damage.
No one was injured.
The East Longmeadow Fire Department helped put out the fire while the Shaker Pines Fire Department provided station coverage at the Longmeadow Station.
The Longmeadow Police Department also assisted, temporarily detouring traffic down Porter Lake Drive and Dickinson Street.
Converse Street reopened to traffic around 3:30 a.m.
No word yet on what caused the fire or if anyone was displaced.
