Converse St fire longmeadow

(Photo courtesy: Longmeadow Police Department)

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Longmeadow Fire Department is investigating a basement fire that happened early Thursday morning.

According to Longmeadow Fire Officials, the second alarm fire broke out at a house on Converse Street just after 1:30 a.m. The fire was contained to the basement of the home which sustained smoke and water damage.

No one was injured.

The East Longmeadow Fire Department helped put out the fire while the Shaker Pines Fire Department provided station coverage at the Longmeadow Station.

The Longmeadow Police Department also assisted, temporarily detouring traffic down Porter Lake Drive and Dickinson Street.

Converse Street reopened to traffic around 3:30 a.m.

No word yet on what caused the fire or if anyone was displaced.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.