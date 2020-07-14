WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many people in western Mass are planning to gather this weekend for a convoy to support local police departments.
They plan to hop in their cars and head out on a mission to support local law enforcement at noon on Saturday.
“I've seen a couple of other towns do them,” organizer Brandon LeBranche said. “That kind of motivation was a good idea. It's really just showing the support for the cops."
Initiating a convoy where 64 people have already signed up to participate, LeBranche said part of the motivation to do this stems from personal experiences.
“I have family members that are police,” he said. “I have one right now and then once that's working towards becoming a police officer.”
Naming the event "Back the Blue,” LeBranche wants to be clear that this isn't a "Blue Lives Matter” movement, but simply an action of support.
“I don't want it to be tied in with making a movement because we're not making a movement,” he said. “We're not trying to change minds of people or anything like that. It's only for that purpose."
He said amid difficult times and tensions, police officers need to be backed.
“The retirement ratio is skyrocketing because it's not a job that people are going to want to do anymore, so hopefully the support will keep it at least doable," he said.
Making their way around western Mass driving through Southwick to Agawam to West Springfield to Westfield, LeBranche said the message is simple.
“It's like any other job,” he said. “I feel like anybody likes to be told they're doing a good job, so it's just to not go against anything but put the support in there that you can't really see."
Aiming to make this as peaceful of a convey as possible, LeBranche said he will be advising people to be practice social distancing as much as possible.
“What I've seen is that the people who do believe it, they do come and practice that so it'll definitely be pushed as much as it can," he said.
The convoy will end up on the Green in Westfield where the supporters will wrap things up, recognizing all police departments as a whole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.