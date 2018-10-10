SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Temperatures are expected to get below 40 this weekend and local entomologists said that that means you can bet critters of all shapes and sizes will be looking for a new indoor home - your home.
It's hot out today, but we found out that now is the time to seal up your house to keep the critters looking for a winter home out.
The sun is out now, but come this weekend, "Mid October is about the time and here we go," said entomologist Bob Russell with American Pest Solutions in Springfield.
With temperatures expected to really cool off in the next few days, Russell told Western Mass News if you're chilly, imagine a tiny mouse.
"They have a real difficult time maintaining their body temperature, so as soon as we start seeing 35, 40 degrees overnight, these mice are franticly looking for winter habitats," Russell explained.
Often times, Russell said, that habitat is your nice, warm home.
"Any air leak out of your home, where you have a utility penetration, a cable TV line that's not sealed well, they're going to smell that warm air coming out and they're going to try to get in, and now remember, you're talking about a hole the size of a dime. Once they get their head through, they can sneak their body through," Russell added.
Russell noted that squirrels right now are also looking for a warm place to winter.
"They can be pretty destructive and they'll chew and opening to get in, in your soffit, and make a big nest in your attic and be there for the whole winter," Russell added.
You may also notice a lot of stink bugs lately, box elders, and western conifer seed bugs - all of which
"But it's all fun and games until one flies in your mouth when you're sleeping," Russell said.
Gross, but Russell said it's true.
How do you stop them from coming in? Professional treatments as soon as possible are an option.
As for blocking those welcome mats for squirrel and mice, Russell said "You can use old school steel wool, like a Brillo pad, or you can buy products specially designed to block rodent entry that they don't like to knaw on."
Russell reminds homeowners that it is against state law to relocate any animal from your yard or property to any other location like a park. Also, if animals like squirrels enter your home, it's best not to try and capture it yourself, but to call a professional.
