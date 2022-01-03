NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton has announced an update to its visitors policy, which goes into effect on Tuesday, January 4.
The hospital told Western Mass News that visitors will now only be allowed between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily. Visitors to the inpatient behavioral health unit will be allowed from 5:15 to 6:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays.
The hospital said that patients will be allowed one adult visitor at a time, with a maximum of two visitors per day.
All visitors are required to follow federal and state masking guidelines, as well as be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon entry. If someone tests positive, they will be unable to visit.
Other changes to their visitor policy include:
Medical Units and Critical Care Unit
One adult (18-years-old and older) visitor at a time, up to two visitors per day
Childbirth Center
- Up to two designated support persons, such as the patient’s partner, family member, friend, doula, or other person. These support people can stay 24/7 during the admission for labor and birth and leave the hospital and return later.
- In addition to the two designated support people, the patient may have one additional visitor per day during visiting hours. Visitors will not be allowed to switch off and a new visitor is welcome on the next day.
Emergency Department
- One adult visitor. Cooley Dickinson officials are asking that the same visitor stay with the patient throughout the patient’s emergency department visit.
Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit
- One adult visitor at a time
Surgical Day Care, Endoscopy, Cardiovascular Interventional Suite
- One adult visitor, who may choose to wait in the Kittredge Surgery Center waiting area. Visitors are not allowed in the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU).
