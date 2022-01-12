NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another local hospital is making changes to their visitor policies amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
Cooley Dickinson Hospital said that effective Wednesday, hospitalized patients will be allowed to have one visitor within a 24-hour period. A support person is considered in addition to the one visitor.
There are no changes to the hospital's visitor policy as it relates to the childbirth center, emergency department, inpatient behavioral health unit, surgical day care, endoscopy, or cardiovascular interventional radiology suite.
Visiting hours at Cooley Dickinson are from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day. For the inpatient behavioral health unit, visiting hours from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. weekdays and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on holidays.
