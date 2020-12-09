NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cooley Dickinson Hospital is restricting visitor access due to the increasing COVID-19 cases in the community.
Beginning Thursday at noon, visitors will no longer be allowed in the hospital. There will be limited exceptions in some areas, including end-of-life care and those patients who cannot communicate for themselves.
For the childbirth center, one support person will be allowed and must remain with their partner for the duration of that person's hospital stay.
Ambulatory services, including diagnostic imaging and labs, will remain open.
The restrictions will remain in place to protect patients and employees until further notice.
