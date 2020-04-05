NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Starting Monday, all patients and visitors to Cooley Dickinson Hospital and Cooley Dickinson Healthcare facilities will have to wear masks.
Hospital spokesperson Christina Trinchero said that the move comes "as part of Cooley Dickinson’s continued efforts to protect our health care workers, our patients, and to combat any additional community spread" of COVID-19.
A procedural or surgical mask will be provided to all patients and visitors upon entrance to the building.
The policy applies as follows:
- Patients: All patients - including those in the emergency department, hospital inpatient areas, provider offices, and ambulatory settings - must wear the provided mask. Inpatients must wear the mask when outside their room or during prolonged face-to-face contact while in their rooms. All other patients must wear the mask for the duration of their visit.
- Visitors: All visitors - including contractors, vendors, law enforcement, and EMS personnel - must immediately put on the provided mask and continuously wear it until exiting the building.
Signage will be placed at facility entrances to remind people of this policy.
