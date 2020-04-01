NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cooley Dickinson has launched a way for area residents to get answers to their coronavirus-related questions.
The healthcare provider's new community call center will be staffed by healthcare workers who can field general questions about COVID-19.
“We want our community to know that we are here for them and doing all we can to provide them with links to medical resources and credible, trusted information,” Cooley Dickinson President and CEO Joanne Marqusee said in a statement.
Staff will be able to answer questions such as:
- How and where to donate medical-grade supplies
- How to access a primary care provider, if someone doesn’t have one
- Where to seek care for something other than a respiratory illness, such as urgent care
Those who believe they may have coronavirus and is experiencing symptoms are urged to call their primary care provider.
The call center will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It can be reached at (888) 554-4234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.