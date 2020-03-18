NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Hampshire County hospital reports that two patients are positive with coronavirus.
Cooley Dickinson Hospital spokesperson Christina Trinchero told Western Mass News that Mass. DPH officials informed the hospital on Tuesday that two patients, who had been tested, were positive for COVID-19.
Trinchero added that the hospital has coordinated with Mass. DPH and is following state and federal guidelines. In addition, hospital staff and medical providers, including Emergency Department nurse, Emma Dragon said they have followed all personal protective equipment and isolation protocols.
"There’s a lot of anxiety going around," Dragon said.
“Our infection control and emergency preparedness teams have been preparing for this possibility since we first learned of the outbreak in China,” said hospital CEO Joanne Marqusee in a statement.
The hospital noted that testing remains limited, so strict criteria is being followed to determine which patients are tested.
"With or without a test, people with mild symptoms should stay home. If they are concerned about whether they need to be seen by a provider, they should call their primary care provider," Trinchero explained.
In a FaceTime interview Dragon told Western Mass News she was tested for the coronavirus Wednesday morning, after coming down with a fever and was sent home from work.
"I’m worried for not just myself and my family and all of my coworkers and other patients that I've had contact with over the last couple days till we haven’t had any availability for testing in the community so that kind of makes me nervous," Dragon explained.
She said she will get her tests results in 3 days and until then, she is self-quarantined.
But if those results come back negative, she can return to work after 24 hours of showing no symptoms.
If it’s positive, she’ll be out for 14 days.
Dragon said while an increase in testing is coming, she wants the community to know health officials are doing everything they can to help.
"The majority of people are going to make it through this about 80% or more of people are going to be fine that Cooley Dickinson and our other area health care centers are doing the best that we can and working hard i try to contain this and keep everyone safe," Dragon noted.
Coming up later on Western Mass News at 6 on ABC40, we hear from the co-chair of the Massachusetts Nurses Association for Cooley Dickinson hospital with more on equipment shortages and why she said nurses are re-using masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.