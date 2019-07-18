SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This weekend's expected hot weather is prompting local cities and towns to open cooling centers.
Here is a list of locations slated to open to help residents beat the heat
(list updated July 18)
GRANBY
- Town Hall and the Council of Aging is available during regular hours Friday and will be available after-hours and on the weekend if needed. If anyone needs the center to be opened, you are asked to call (413) 467-9222
HOLYOKE
- Holyoke Public Library : Friday and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Holyoke Community College library : Friday 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Holyoke Mall : Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Holyoke Council on Aging : Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
EASTHAMPTON
- Community center, 12 Clark Street : Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Public Safety complex, 32 Payson Avenue : Friday-Sunday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
NORTHAMPTON
- Forbes Library, 20 West Street : Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Lilly Library, 19 Meadow Street : Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Senior Center, 67 Conz Street : Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Police Dept. community room, 29 Center Street: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SOUTH HADLEY
- South Hadley library, 2 Canal Street : Thursday and Friday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- South Hadley Council on Aging, 45 Dayton Street : Thursday and Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD
- Brightwood library, 359 Plainfield Street : Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- East Forest Park library, 122 Island Pond Road : Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- East Springfield library, 21 Osborne Terrace : Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Forest Park library, 380 Belmont Avenue : Friday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Indian Orchard library, 44 Oak Street : Friday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Mason Square library, 765 State Street : Friday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sixteen Acres library, 1187 Parker Street : Friday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Clodo Conception Center, 1187 1/2 Parker Street : Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Raymond A. Jordan center, 1476 Roosevelt Ave : Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kenefick Park, Plainfield Street (Behind Gerena School) : Saturday and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
