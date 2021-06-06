SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield health officials opened the city’s cooling centers today for the first heat wave of the season.
But with the hot temperatures not ending anytime soon, the health department is weighing in on whether or not to keep them open an additional day this week.
“It gives individuals who may not have air conditioning or a way of cooling themselves, options around where they can go in order to cool themselves,” Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said.
The city of Springfield is trying to beat the heat.
Caulton-Harris said several cooling centers opened for the season on Sunday.
This including the city's adolescent health center on Wilbraham Road, Myrtle Street Park in Indian Orchard, and the South End Community Center on Marble Street.
Doors are open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
“Which are the hours that we are seeing the highest heat and humidity,” Caulton-Harris said.
Caulton-Harris said while the centers were only supposed to stay open until Tuesday now with the change in temperatures the city may decide to extend that date until Wednesday.
“The Department of Health and Human Services has individuals who monitor the temperature consistently, and so once we see temps above 90 degrees, we know it's time for us to put our public health litigation strategy cooling center in place,” Caulton-Harris said.
Masks inside the centers are optional for fully vaccinated people.
“We encourage individuals who have comorbidities, immunocompromised and other health conditions to please make sure that you are wearing a face covering,” Caulton-Harris said.
With the hot temperatures not ending anytime soon, Caulton-Harris said it’s also important to keep an eye on the elderly and to stay hydrated.
“Make sure that you are taking care of yourself even if you are at home or with families. There are also options like the malls and other places where people can go and really feel comfortable, cool, and safe,” Caulton-Harris said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.