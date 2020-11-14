CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Friday, Chicopee's Copperline Eatery & Catering announced it will be closed until further notice due to a positive COVID-19 case reported among one of the restaurant's staff members.
Officials at the breakfast restaurant told Western Mass News the case occurred despite their efforts of complying with regulations set forth by the state's Department of Public Health, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Chicopee Health Department.
There will be extensive sanitation regiment implemented, and the restaurant also said it contacted the Chicopee Health Department to work together on a reopening plan that will prioritize the health and well-being of its customers and staff.
The Copperline family released a statement on the latest development, saying:
"These are difficult times for everyone, however, we must put the health of our local community above all else. Please continue to do your part, especially as we enter the flu season and the cold winter months. Wear a mask, social distance, and wash your hands frequently."
