HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)- A Rays of Hope cancer research fundraiser took place at Gary Rome Hyundai today in part of breast cancer awareness month.
Western Mass News spoke with Cindy Sheridan Murphy, the co-founder of the organization, Each Moment We're Alive who told us Sunday's corn hole tournament was to help raise money to help find a cure for breast cancer.
"It's remarkable all of the support we've gotten I came to get my car here and Gary Rome, he offered to host the corn hole tournament for us and it just has gone from there and I can't do it without all of you so I just say it's my angels who guide me to do what I do," said Sheridan Murphy.
More information on Each Moment We're Alive could be found here.
