NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The popular natural foods store, Cornucopia in Northampton, has been around since 1980, owned by a husband and wife team.
Now, in a unique passing of the torch, the new owners - also a husband and wife team - are set to take over.
"We discovered we have a sick desire to work in retail and also work together," said Nate Clifford.
Husband and wife Nate Clifford and Jade Jump told Western Mass News that they have been in the natural foods business for most of their adult lives.
"I have been a vegetarian since I was about 20, so it sort of started then...the natural lifestyle. You can have a thriving, growing business and not be harming anything," Jump explained.
So in 2015, they packed up their bags for their destination of the quaint city of Northampton. Both accepted positions at Cornucopia.
"We always had the dream of opening our own similar store," Jump noted.
Low and behold, their dream became a reality.
On Monday, longtime owners Bud and Sydney Stockwell completed the sale of the store, as well as Heavenly Chocolate in the same building, to their one-time employees.
"We were really excited," Jump said.
Clifford added, "We were surprised by the offer. I have enough of an ego, I said of course, sell to us. [Bud and Sydney, also husband and wife. Pretty unique way to pass the torch?] Yeah, I think they think that's a pretty awesome thing."
Ownership, however, isn't all that's changing.
"Chef Bill is going to help us put together some different recipes and intriguing sandwiches and lunch options we hope to roll out in May," Clifford said.
Jump added, "We are doing a rebrand, so there's going to be a new logo. We have new signs ready, waiting to be put up."
"If you really take your time to shop, it's a really exciting place to check out," Clifford said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.