GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Ripple effects from the coronavirus are being felt in the bridal industry.
China supplies the lions share of all wedding dresses sold in the U.S.
There are a lot of panicked brides out there wondering if their dresses will be shipped in time.
So we checked in with a local shop owner to get answers on what soon-to-be brides need to know.
Aliber's Bridal in Greenfield celebrates 100 years in business this year.
Christin Rosinski took over the shop 10 years ago and she said she works closely with dozens of designers from across the world...most of whom have one thing in common.
"Made in China...," Rosinski said.
And the coronavirus is creating some delays in shipping.
"80% of the wedding dresses that are manufactured are manufactured either in China or the fabrics are manufactured in China so there's going to be some delay no matter what," Rosinski explained.
Delays on average, she told Western Mass News, between 2 and 4 weeks, but orders are coming in...
Ironically, a shipment arrived during our interview, but the more lead time, the better.
"We always let them know that it’s going to take 5 to 7 months to come in as it is. Now we're telling brides if their wedding date is September or earlier this year then they'll probably want to purchase off the rack from a bridal shop or make sure that the designer has the dress in stock and can ship immediately," Rosinski explained.
The National Bridal Retailers Association, of which Rosinski is a member, said they have been consistently monitoring the situation in China since reports of coronavirus began.
That a majority of factories have already reopened or are scheduled to reopen in the next few days.
"The designers have been in touch with us to let us know that even though there is some delay in shipping they are actually pushing the closer wear dates to the front of the line to make sure those get done early," Rosinski said.
Rosinski advises not to order on-line...and for those whose wedding dates are approaching and still no dress, check with your local shop on the status of your order, and if need be...have a backup plan.
"Absolutely, in that case, don't be afraid to come to a brick and mortar bridal shop, we have dresses that are available to purchase off the rack. The bottom line is, I would not freak out," Rosinski noted.
The National Bridal Retailers Association said wedding dress production is mostly restored, however, brides should expect some ripple effects.
The NBRA said lead times for special order dresses placed now may be slightly longer than the traditional 6-to-8 months.
