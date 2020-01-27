SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Now to a health alert that Western Mass News has been following, as the coronavirus continues to spread worldwide.
Not only is the spread impacting health, but also the world travel economy.
Western Mass News spoke to local travel agent, Doreen Coaklay Rodriguez from the New World Travel Adventure to get some answers for you, before planning your next trip.
"It's now it's just hitting the states and there's not much known about it, unfortunately," Rodriguez said.
When it comes to the Wuhan coronavirus, there are still many unanswered questions.
The virus, now confirmed in about a dozen countries including China, the U.S., and France, is causing stock's worldwide to drop.
"Anytime its an unknown situation that's going to happen. Everything going to drop. Travel is going to delay for those parts of the country because it's scary!" Rodriguez explained.
That's why New World Travel Adventure in Springfield is advising all their costumers to buy travelers' insurance.
Rodriguez told Western Mass News that while helping two clients book a trip to Europe last week, she made sure she told them the value of investing in an insurance plan.
"I did have a conversation with someone. Do you want to purchase insurance for any reason, just in case? I was like you know it's for any reason just in case with the virus situation," Rodriguez noted.
The director of the World Health Organization tweeted Sunday, that he is heading to China to learn more about the current outbreak, but in the meantime, Rodriguez said it's her job to help inform the public on the dangers of traveling to Asia.
"I did do a trip to Thailand. I did call them to say this is the situation, with that situation in this hand you can add insurance," Rodriguez explained.
Beyond insurance, Rodriguez suggests making sure you are up to date with security codes and warnings.
And if you still have concerns, consult an expert.
"New World Travel Adventure they come in and say Doreen what should we do? What about that part of the country? Is it that bad? And I tell people well that a warning, and if there's a warning, stay away!" Rodriguez said.
