NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the threat of coronavirus continues to shut down public buildings, it is affecting the area’s homeless population.
It’s hard to work from home when you don’t have one and it’s even harder to quarantine when your living area can change from one day to the next.
Coronavirus is making the already difficult circumstances of homelessness unbearable.
“I think what this pandemic is doing is making those little cracks that we don’t wanna look at and see into chasms,” said Pastor Stephanie Smith.
Smith runs Cathedral in the Night, a ministry in Northampton dedicated to helping the homeless. She said since the coronavirus outbreak began, there’s concern that homeless shelters may spread the virus, even if shelters take social distancing precautions.
“That…if someone were to get sick within there, they might have to isolate everybody that was in the shelter,” Smith added.
Peter Douglass, who was formerly homeless, noted “I was homeless before August.”
Douglass, who’s active in Cathedral in the Night’s mission, told Western Mass News the closing of public buildings and meeting spaces makes it harder for the homeless to maintain hygiene.
“There’s a lack of bathrooms here and also a lot of people are in recovery and there’s a lot of 12-step meetings have been canceled,” Douglass added.
Some businesses are expressing concern over accepting cash, fearing it isn’t clean and could spread COVID-19.
“What do you do when that’s all that you have because of panhandling?” Smith said.
Heather Craig, who was formerly homeless, said the one part of coronavirus she hopes is eye-opening is the feeling of isolation the homeless experience on a daily basis.
“Typically, that person and that person used to be me is completely invisible. That is what regular people are now experiencing,” Craig said.
However, many people can jump on the internet, video-chat with a friend, and buy necessities online.
The homeless have the streets, the few comforts of bathrooms, hygiene supplies, and meetings, which are more limited now than ever before.
“It’s always tough for my community and this is harder and I worry that this will hurt our community the biggest, not just with people getting sick, but with this isolation…it is very, very difficult for people, so my heart is breaking yeah,” Smith noted.
