SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With coronavirus concerns growing across the nation, local public transportation officials are setting new protocols to help lower the risk of spreading viruses.
With two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts, local officials are preparing in case the virus comes to western Massachusetts.
"We are trying to stay ahead of it and minimize the possibility of spreading any viruses," said Sandra Sheehan with the PVTA.
Sheehan told Western Mass News that they are working proactively to let riders and employees know the ways they can stay safe.
"We’ve put notices on our vehicles, as well as the shelters and transfer points that give information on what you need to do to minimize the spread," Sheehan explained.
In addition to the flyers, Sheehan said PVTA has also increased cleaning on the buses, making sure to clean surfaces that are commonly touched, like handrails and the driver’s compartments.
Like PVTA, Union Station in Springfield said they have also increased cleaning. An employee told Western Mass News they are cleaning bathrooms every hour and a half.
Some people we spoke to waiting to get on public transportation said they’ve been concerned about the spread of germs and are taking their own precautions.
"To me, I’m worried because I have diabetes, a heart condition. I prefer to not be in that atmosphere. I wear a mask every day. I change my mask every time I get off the bus. I keep a bag of masks in my backpack because of my concern in regards to that," said Jeffrey Solivan of Springfield.
Solivan said more people need to actively help to stop spreading germs.
"Being an elderly man, I see a lot of people on the bus who are coughing and hacking. No one is covering their mouths. You see saliva from their mouths," Solivan added.
