SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The economic impact of coronavirus continues to be felt across the nation as stock markets tumble.
However, the good news is that mortgage and interest rates are currently at an all-time low.
It's been nearly two months since the coronavirus was officially identified in Wuhan, China. Since that time, the outbreak has grown into a near pandemic, impacting multiple countries, continents, and economies.
"There's always walls of worry, That's the phrase on Wall Street. We are a global market. Borders were closed somewhat a decade ago. We compete and we trade globally," said Tom Manzi with Wells Fargo Advisors in Springfield.
While the stock market continues to drop, both interest and mortgage rates are at an all-time low.
"There's a big demand on housing. Housing is on fire," Manzi added.
Manzi explained that while coronavirus is impacting rates, they've been trending low for the past few years.
That said, if you haven't already, now could be a good time to refinance your home.
"You should be leaning on your mortgage originator to find out...if you've refinanced a year ago, if it's a good idea to refinance again now, and they should do a break even analysis for you," Manzi noted.
Manzi told Western Mass News that part of the reason rates are at an all-time low is because people of the uncertainty overseas of how long this outbreak will last.
"That's why people are looking a little closer to home to reinvest. Politics aside, our U.S. government is still perceived as a safe haven. Our bonds, treasury notes, and bonds - that’s what institutional companies will invest in," Manzi said.
The advice he's giving to his clients?
"Buffet the billionaire, the best investor ever, will come right out and say that. He's very transparent, he's very genuine, but his line is you tell me the interest rates are going to remain low, and rates are at an all-time low, I'll tell you the stock market offers greater potential for the long term," Manzi said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.