SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A sharp drop on Wall Street was seen Monday as coronavirus concerns and slashed oil prices send shock waves through the financial markets.
Brian Q. Corridan, 40-year financial market veteran, told Western Mass News that for the first time in more than two decades trading was actually halted today, for 15 minutes, after stocks plunged nearly eight percent when the market opened this morning.
"We are completely in uncharted waters," Corridan said.
Chaos on Wall Street Monday morning as stocks fell 7.9%, enough to set off a circuit breaker halt shortly after trading began.
"We are experiencing a historic day in the market with respect to what has happened in the course of the day," Corridan explained.
During Black Monday in 1987, the stock market fell 20%. Major drops were also recorded in the 20's and 30's and, more recently, during what became known as the Great Recession - a nine percent drop in 2008.
However, Monday's drops came as a shock to many.
"This came down so hard, so quickly, i’m not even sure most people knew it was happening," Corridan said.
Corridan told Western Mass News that the drop is largely because of the growing coronavirus pandemic, as well as an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, causing investors to panic.
"It’s an indicator that there’s dramatic selling. There’s no question about that and that’s not a good thing," Corridan noted.
However, he said the most important thing investors can do right now is to be smart.
"This is not the time to go looking for individual stocks, trying to pick individual stocks in this market is like looking for dimes in front of a bulldozer. You don’t want to do that...Pick up your phone and call your financial advisor. Don’t do anything on your own. Don’t turn an international moment of tragedy into a personal financial tragedy by doing something you probably shouldn’t do," Corridan explained.
Corridan said although the market is not going to see an immediate bounce-back, the economy has been robust.
"Our economy is extremely strong. Our job numbers is good. Virtually everything you can think of in respect to the economy in this country have been very very positive, in fact, unprecedented," Corridan said.
Corridan said when it comes to 401k plans, it depends how close you are to retirement in terms of what you should do with that money and recommends reaching out to a financial advisor.
