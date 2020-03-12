AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Amherst Cinema has announced that they will be closed from Friday, March 13 through Thursday, April 16.

While there are no known cases of COVID-19 in Amherst, the movie theater said they believe the best preventative action is a temporary closure.

As we told you Wednesday night, the cinema has increased their sanitation efforts, limited physical interaction between patrons and staff, and increased social distancing.

However, they consider the large amount of people they draw in too big of a risk.

During this closing, the theater said employees will continue to recieve full pay and benefits.

All scheduled screening and events are cancelled until April 17.

(1) comment

mixer48
mixer48

Love the "Corona Counter" you guys have ! lol

( At least this site is better than MassLive. )

