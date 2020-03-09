NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Smith College has announced changes to several on-campus events in light of global concerns over the coronavirus.
The college announced Monday that they will be limiting large on-campus gatherings by requiring that those public events with an expected attendance of 50 people or more be postponed, canceled, or moved online.
“As of today, there are no suspected or confirmed cases of the disease on our campus...It is our responsibility, however, to take informed, proactive steps to ensure the continued safety of our community," said David DeSwert, Smith College's vice president for finance and administration, in an statement posted to the school's website.
As a result, the following events have been canceled or postponed:
- Smith College Bulb Show at the Botanic Garden, originally scheduled for Mar. 7 through Mar. 22
- Presidential Colloquium by Gina McCarthy, originally scheduled for Mar. 24
- Presidential Colloquium by Bryan Stevenson, originally scheduled for Mar. 31
The college noted that information with be posted if and when the McCarthy and Stevenson events are rescheduled
A complete list of impacted events is still being compiled, and Smith College added that certain events tied to academic credit - even if attendance is expected to be over 50 people - will continue.
The new policy will be in place through May 1 and could be extended.
