(WGGB/WSHM) -- With doctors across the nation canceling non-emergency appointments and surgeries in the wake of coronavirus, Western Mass News is getting answers on if dentist offices are doing the same.
“We are in an unprecedented time in healthcare and medicine…certainly dentistry,” said Dr. Vincent Mariano.
Mariano owns EMA Dental in East Longmeadow and Northampton - two offices with empty waiting rooms in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.
“Here at EMA Dentistry, we made the decision on Sunday to close our offices initially for a week, but with Mass. Dental Society guidance, we decided to do that through April 6, which is the current guidance.
As the president of the Valley District Dental Society, Mariano said encouraging all offices in western Massachusetts to do the same.
“It is voluntary. We have not been forced today to close. However, it’s been strongly recommended and we feel, being a part of the medical community, we have to do our duty. I can tell you 80 percent or more of the dentists in Massachusetts are currently closed temporarily closed through the recommendation,” Mariano noted.
That said, EMA Dental’s offices are still open to all emergency procedures, like severe bleeding, tooth fractures, and abscesses twice a week.
“The question is should patients come? I can tell you that dentistry - for many, many years - has practice universal healthcare precautions. I don’t think there should be a worry for coming in for emergency care,” Mariano noted.
In addition to their standard safety precautions, they have added measures to keep the patients they are seeing safe.
“When patients come in the office to sign a questionnaire and making sure they haven’t been out of the country, with or near someone who’s been diagnosed with COVID. Their temperatures are being taken and all of our staff that’s working is using protective gear, which includes mask, shields, and full gloving,” Mariano explained.
While other medical professionals ca
n conduct appointments from six feet away, Mariano told Western Mass News that dentists are less than six inches from their patients.
“There is always a risk. I mean, we don’t know about this disease…we’re on the front line, We’ve been doing it for so many years.
How do you think about historically how many times has it been an issue with infections diseases in dental offices? It’s never happened.
At the end of the day, Mariano wants everyone to know that they are still there to take your call.
“I think the important thing that we’re doing, I think that our patient base doesn’t want to be felt alone. Our phones are staffed five days a week and we are taking calls,” Mariano said.
