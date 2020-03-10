AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hampden College is making additional changes as global cases of coronavirus increase.
College President Ed Wingenbach said in a statement to the campus community Tuesday that starting immediately, public gatherings will be limited to no more than 50 people, except for private events at Red Barn.
This restriction, which will be in place until May 1, does not apply to academic classes or events which are currently limited to Hampshire students, staff, and faculty.
"Regrettably, this decision includes events scheduled for April including the annual CLPP Conference. At this point Spring Jam participation will be restricted to current Hampshire students, and it may be cancelled as conditions change," Wingenbach explained.
College officials will make decisions on events scheduled for after May 1 at a later date.
Additionally, the college is preparing alternatives to allow students to complete coursework and finish the semester if it's determined that social distancing is needed.
"We have asked faculty to plan to adjust syllabi and expectations for course completion if we have to suspend face-to-face teaching and learning, and the College is providing support for that planning. We are committed to supporting our students as they complete their academic work this semester," Wingenbach explained.
With regards to travel, students who are currently studying abroad can remain there unless their country is designated as a CDC Level 3 or State Department Level 4 country. If the country has either designations, the student must return home.
Once back, the college has put in place the following restrictions:
- Any Hampshire community member returning or visitors visiting from a Level 3 or Level 2 country may not visit campus for any reason until they have been in the U.S. for at least 14 days and have not shown any symptoms of COVID-19.
- Any Hampshire community member who may have been exposed to a person with a presumed case of COVID-19 may not visit campus for any reason for a period of at least 14 days, having not shown any symptoms of COVID-19.
- If a student returns home from any study abroad program, they must remain at home and may not return to campus, but may continue in Exchange and Field Study status while completing their work remotely from home.
Wingenbach noted that the college will not sponsor or fund group domestic travel of five or more people outside a 100-mile radius of the Amherst campus unless a written request is submitted to his office. Also, starting immediately, international travel will not be sponsored or funded until further notice.
