SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Concerns over the spread of coronavirus have many requesting for disinfecting tools.
Western Mass News caught up with one local cleaning company that said business is booming.
Since the coronavirus outbreak, many have been extra cautious of germs.
Springfield resident, Katie Jarvais said with a young daughter, she is on top of it when it comes to germs.
"With her I use sanitizer, she's always putting her hands' places, playing with different kids, going to different birthday parties and stuff. So when she's touching her eyes, I just want to make sure that she's clean enough when she is doing it when I'm not around. Just extra hand sanitizer for her," Jarvais explained.
Jarvais isn't the only one loading up on extra cleaning products.
Owner of Anna's House Cleaning Services in Chicopee Anastasia Yanyuk told Western Mass News she's been receiving more calls from customers than ever before.
"This month it's been more and more every day, I keep getting calls and emails, text messages, and everybody's just wanting us to come in," Yanyuk said.
Concerned about catching any kind of sickness, Yunyuk said customers are desperate to keep their surroundings as clean as possible.
"They just want everything sanitized. Sanitized properly, washed, making sure everything's wiped from top to bottom and just clean," Yunyuk explained.
Yunyuk said these Lysol products are high in demand among her clients, but she's using them a different way right now.
"So we use Lysol to wipe and disinfect everything and then we use the original countertop spray that you polish and clean," Yunyuk said.
The strategy of using the Lysol first, Yunyuk said...
"Just to kind of give everybody a piece of mind that we are disinfecting it properly and then we're using the proper chemicals on top of the surfaces that need to be used," Yunyuk said.
And lastly...
"Just take precautions, make sure you wash your hands and make sure you sanitize the door nobs...anything you touch the bathroom, the kitchen where you spend most of your time," Yunyuk noted.
