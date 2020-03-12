SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The American Hockey League has announced that they will suspend play until further notice as concerns over the coronavirus heighten.
The decision comes just hours after several collegiate and professional sports announced that they have either cancelled or suspended play.
It is unclear if the Springfield Thunderbirds will provide refunds to fans that planned on attending this weekend's game, where former Celtics player Brian Scalabrine was scheduled to appear at.
