BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - The City of Boston has announced that this year's St. Patrick's Day parade has been cancelled.

Mayor Marty Walsh issued a statement Monday afternoon, noting that the cancellation is being made out of an abundance of caution following the coroanvirus outbreak.

The parade was scheduled to step-off in South Boston on Sunday, March 15. 

Walsh said that while the risk remains low, the situation is changing very quickly and local cases are being monitored.

(1) comment

dubby
dubby

Doesn't make much sense. Instead of being outside in the fresh air, people will now be crammed into pubs and house parties coughing and sneezing on each other and spreading germs to anyone and everyone in the general vicinity.

