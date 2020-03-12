ORNAGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Members of the town of Orange's Health Board have declared a state of emergency as concerns over the coronavirus continue to grow.
Pat Pierson, chair for the Orange Board of Health, tells us there are no known cases of COVID-19 in Orange or Franklin County at this time.
However, this measure was taken out of an abundance of caution.
"We know that at the very least, we are causing great inconvenience for many people, especially our elder citizens who rely on the senior center for important services. But we would much rather be criticized for overreacting than to wish later that we had acted sooner," explained Pierson.
According to Orange selectboard officials, beginning on Monday, March 16, all town offices and the library will be closed.
However, town offices will operate and work their regular scheduled hours.
You can still conduct your business with town offices by contacting their department via phone or email.
Appointments will be made as necessary in regards to birth certificates, marriage licenses, etc.
The tax collector will be accepting payments by mail, online payments, money order, or check only and are not accepting any cash orders at this time.
Mail dropbox locations will be checked periodically throughout the day.
