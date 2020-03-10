HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another local hospital is taking steps to minimize traffic amid growing coronavirus concerns.
Holyoke Medical Center spokesperson Rebecca MacGregor said that, effectively immediately, no visitors will be allowed into any inpatient or outpatient hospital unit.
With regards to the hospital's emergency department:
- Minor patients can be accompanied by one parent
- Adult patients will be allowed one adult visitor in the waiting room
- No visitors, other than the one adult with the minor patient, will be allowed in the emergency department's treatment areas
MacGregor added that one birthing partner will be allowed with those in their maternity unit.
“While there have been no cases of COVID-19 infections at Holyoke Medical Center and the threat of infection overall continues to be assessed as being low, we have an obligation to minimize the risk to our patients and to our staff. Hospitals around the nation are experiencing staff shortages when staff is exposed to confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection. After great deliberation, we feel it is vitally important to protect our patients and our workforce so that they can be ready and available to provide care to our community. We understand this is not easy for our patients, their families and their loved ones, but we also know that we are expected to take whatever steps are necessary to reduce the risk to all,” said Holyoke Medical Center President and CEO Spiros Hatiras.
Other hospital access by non-essential personnel - such as vendors, students, volunteers, and contractors - will also be restricted.
MacGregor noted that outpatient procedures and testing contiunue at the hospital and Holyoke Medical Center's satellite locations, but some changes in flow through those facilities may change. Signs will be posted to direct patients where necessary.
