SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Restaurants and bars across the state are preparing for to-go orders only, at the request of Governor Charlie Baker.
This latest announcement, comes as basketball tournaments have been canceled, NBA games postponed and large group gatherings banned.
Western Mass News is getting answers on how this will impact the American economy.
Gatherings of over 25 people are banned, restaurants will not be allowed to serve food on-site and colleges have turned to online teaching
Western Mass News spoke with Mark Howard, professor of economics at Springfield College about how precautions against the coronavirus will impact the economy.
"It is an incredibly fast contraction in the economy. Everything is shutting down and we don't know how long it's going to last and how severe the contraction is going to be in the economy," Howard explained.
Howard said the leisure industry will be hit the hardest...
"Probably the biggest hit is the restaurant accommodation and entertainment sector. Where people are not going to be coming back and spending the money they would have spent," Howard said.
But other businesses, where customers can reschedule events, could make a comeback...
"The things that are postponed the money is going to come back for that. Most production that gets postponed they will work double shifts. People are putting in more hours and once again that will come back. Its the more the sector that people aren't going to go out to dinner twice," Howard said.
The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a full percentage point drop to near zero, Howard said, unfortunately, it's not going to get people to dine-out more but may help some companies...
"It may keep some struggling business if they are able to get loans at a low rate. It may keep some businesses that would otherwise go under during this time," Howard explained.
Howard said unlike the economic crisis following the post-September 11 attacks, coronavirus is negatively impacting many more industries...
"The airline industry shut down for a little while during 911 but the restaurants didn't, the entertainment industry didn't, the sports industry didn't,' Howard noted.
And whether our economy is headed towards a recession, Howard said it is too soon to tell.
"It would take until next quarter being negative before we would be in a recession,' Howard said.
Howard said restaurants are among the businesses most impacted by the coronavirus and again, starting tomorrow restaurants in Massachusetts will no longer be allowed to serve food on site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.