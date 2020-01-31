SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Most analysts today are saying stay the course, telling clients not to panic.
In fact, if you’re looking to invest, now may be a good time.
The end of a rocky week on Wall Street thanks in large part to the coronavirus.
"Certainly the coronavirus has had a pretty powerful effect on the markets," Western New England University Economics Professor Karl Petrick tells us.
Professor Petrick says Massachusetts will likely see an impact at least in the short term, considering China is the Bay State's second biggest export market next to Canada.
"It will have an impact on Massachusetts businesses, because of the slowdown in the Chinese economy happens. Because of the virus, it will affect the demand for Massachusetts-made goods and services," continued Professor Petrick.
Also fueling the downward market trend...
"Especially now over the last few days, we see airlines, travel, and tourism industries getting hit, because Delta and American Airlines have stopped flying," explained Professor Petrick.
But Petrick says despite what’s happening on Wall Street, most analysts advise investors and 401k holders...
"Don't panic. That's probably the best information. Probably don't look at the stock market right now, because it certainly starts every day with a drop, because of new news coming out of Asia and the Asian markets open up earlier, so it feeds right into wall street when it opens," said Professor Petrick.
Some say now might actually be a good time to invest.
"That's another way to look at it of course. It is possibly a good time to buy at least in some areas of the stock market, because the prices are depressed, because of what's going on with the virus, so that's also a possible, talk about silver lining," added Professor Petrick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.